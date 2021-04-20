VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

OK, 'donkeys,' Gordon Ramsay Fish + Chips is confirmed to open this August in Orlando's Icon Park

Posted By on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge Grand opening of Gordon Ramsey's Fish and Chips in Vegas. Two second later he yelled at everyone. - PHOTO COURTESY ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING
  • Photo courtesy Allied Global Marketing
  • Grand opening of Gordon Ramsey's Fish and Chips in Vegas. Two second later he yelled at everyone.
We wrote about rampant speculation that celebrity chef and reality television star Gordon Ramsay was planning to open a restaurant in Orlando back in March, and it turns out it's all true. Ramsay is bringing one of his resto concepts to Orlando this very summer.

Orlando foodies sadly won't be getting lamb sauce but they will be getting British pub cuisine, Gordon Ramsay-style, when the Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef star opens Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips in Icon Park in August.



In a disappointingly insult- and expletive-free message posted to social media on Tuesday, Ramsay confirmed the opening in an almost jarringly cheerful fashion.

"I'm excited to tell you that we're opening our very first Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips outside Vegas for the first time in beautiful Orlando, Florida," said Ramsay. "Now, it is a beautiful fish and chip bar, serving the most exquisite fish and chips along with some of the most amazing drinks. I can't wait to see you, I'm so excited and I promise you that you're going to love it."

The Vegas location of Fish & Chips opened in back in 2016, and this will be Ramsay's first restaurant concept opening in Florida.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING
  • Photo courtesy Allied Global Marketing
The menu hasn't been released yet but the Vegas outpost boasts fish and a variety of other proteins (lobster, steak, chicken) that can be paired with chips and a bevy of sauces. To slake your fishy thirst, there are shakes, beers and sundry beverages, both spiked and not.

Additionally the restaurant is looking to fill around 30 full-time and part time positions. Interested applicants should send resumes to jobs@grna.com.



