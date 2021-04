WUCF TV to air Melrose in the Mix session by Deltona alt-rapper Mag.Lo tonight

Jen Cray

Mag.Lo at Will's Pub

From seemingly out of nowhere, experimental Deltona rapperemerged fresh as a gifted and articulate next-gen voice even in the shadow of a very strong alt-rap bill in 2018 at Will's Pub that featured the buzzing likes of JPEGMAFIA, Milo and Elucid. He was so immediately impressive and original that I invited the young MC to headline my Florida Music Festival showcase several months later. Tonight, you can see why when WUCF TV broadcasts the session Mag.Lo did at the excellent Melrose in the Mix live recording series at the downtown public library back on February 2, 2020.The sesh airs at 8:30 p.m. The next day, you can catch it online here, where you can also see previous 2021 episodes that include local luminariesandas well as a special session by national alt-rap nameAnd if you're especially interested in the Ozzborn session, I was there and this is what it was like.