SUV jumps Daytona Beach drawbridge

BAD IDEA: An impatient driver barreled through a traffic arm and jumped a drawbridge in Daytona Beach: https://t.co/m54tEIngRD pic.twitter.com/8BN957eDsp — WESH 2 News (@WESH) April 14, 2021

This is the Main Street draw bridge. The Bike Week “shenanigans” have officially commenced! Folks, please be safe and be smarter than this guy! pic.twitter.com/KGBuPDQfw9 — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) March 5, 2021

We've all thought about it. No one who has sat at a drawbridge, watching the spans go up into a vague ramp shape, can claim they haven't imagined jumping it.But there's something self-selecting in the Daytona Beach crowds that causes people to keep going through with it. An SUV drove through the bridge's traffic arms on Monday to go fullon the Main Street Bridge A video cobbled together from surveillance footage by WESH shows the vehicle shattering its windshield as it barreled through the traffic arms to jump over the raising bridge. Two of the bridges arms had to be replaced and the NBC affiliate reports that police believe they've identified the driver.That marks the second motorist to dare the leap in as many months. A motorcyclist leapt the span at the beginning of this year's Bike Week. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Sellers shared the video to Twitter and urged others to be safe.