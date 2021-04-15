VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Bloggytown

SUV jumps Daytona Beach drawbridge

Posted By on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge screenshot_2021-04-15_11.06.12_am.jpg

We've all thought about it. No one who has sat at a drawbridge, watching the spans go up into a vague ramp shape, can claim they haven't imagined jumping it.

But there's something self-selecting in the Daytona Beach crowds that causes people to keep going through with it. An SUV drove through the bridge's traffic arms on Monday to go full Dukes of Hazard on the Main Street Bridge A video cobbled together from surveillance footage by WESH shows the vehicle shattering its windshield as it barreled through the traffic arms to jump over the raising bridge. Two of the bridges arms had to be replaced and the NBC affiliate reports that police believe they've identified the driver.



  That marks the second motorist to dare the leap in as many months. A motorcyclist leapt the span at the beginning of this year's Bike Week. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Sellers shared the video to Twitter and urged others to be safe.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Weed-themed sandwich joint Cheba Hut brings its toasted and baked cuisine to Orlando
Orlando concert picks this week: GG Cat, Gary Lazer Eyes, Drivin N Cryin
Orlando wrestler Troy Hollywood puts his title belt on the line at Mayhem on Mills' second second anniversary show
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ava MediterrAegean, a high-end Mediterranean restaurant, will open in the old Luma on Park space in Winter Park Read More

  2. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings mulls end of mask mandate in Orlando Read More

  3. Disney is finally getting ready to go all-in on Marvel attractions at their theme parks Read More

  4. Watch this Tampa woman battle a baby gator who snuck into her kitchen Read More

  5. Florida Senators Rick Scott, Marco Rubio push bill to repeal order keeping cruise ships from sailing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation