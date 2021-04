Pulse-inspired documentary 'Disarm Hate' to screen for free virtually as part of OnePulse's Conversation Starters series

click to enlarge The cast of 'Disarm Hate'

Pulse-inspired documentarywill be available for a free virtual screening in May courtesy the OnePulse Foundation.is a doc and travelogue that follows a group of LGBTQ+ activists on an RV journey from Lost Angeles to a massive gun-control rally in Washington D.C. in the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016. Harvey Fierstein lends his unmistakable voice to the film as narrator and trans activist Ashlee0Marie Preston is both a cast memberExecutive Producer.The documentary premiered exclusively at the Orlando Film Fest last October, and now the director's cut of the film will be up for free viewing on Wednesday, May 19 from 7-8:30 p.m. as part of the Conversation Starters film series.To help further spur conversation, there will be a panel discussion as part of the screening with Jason Hayes, founder of National Rally Disarm Hate; director Julianna Brudek; Alexis Sanchez, cast member and Vice Chair of the City of West Hollywood; the aforementioned Ashlee-Marie Preston; and activist and journalist Vic Gerami."We are thrilled to partner with director Julianna Brudek to showcase her important work and to have courageous conversations with the panelists following the short film screening,” said Dr. Earl Mowatt, vice president of education at onePulseFoundation, said in a press statement.RSVP for the screening event through Eventbrite