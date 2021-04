Andrea Bocelli announces Orlando show at Amway Center

click to enlarge

Andrea Bocelli might not be everyone's first pick for post-quarantine concert, but there are worse ways to put this hellish year behind us than hearing the uplifting sounds of "Por Ti Volaré" in person.The Italian tenor just announced a 21-date tour of the United States that will close out in Orlando on December 21. Many of the dates are postponed from his last tour, which was disrupted by the coronavirus, but the final show at the Amway Center is a new addition.“It will be like going home, in each of the 21 cities,” said Bocelli, announcing the dates. “It will be exciting to meet again with the public of my beloved and great homeland who adopted me over 20 years ago. I await that moment with the joy and trepidation I felt at the beginning of my career. Because those arenas we meet in have a glimpse of the sun after such a storm. Because I will sing for the life that wins, and thanks to music, we will celebrate beauty and faith in the future together.”The tickets go on sale on May 3 at 10 a.m. ET. More information is available here The Amway, for its part, is pushing hard to get things back to normal. On top of a slew of recently announced, big-name shows , the venue is hoping to get to 100% capacity shows by the end of August.