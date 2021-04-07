Wednesday, April 7, 2021
University of Central Florida begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to students
By Alex Galbraith
on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 at 10:31 AM
The University of Central Florida began vaccinating its students
against coronavirus this morning.
UCF plans to vaccinate 6,000 of its students on campus and claims to have the 12,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine necessary to carry out the two-step process. The university is administering first dose shots today through Friday, though all initial appointments have been booked. The appointments will be carried out in the Pegasus Ballroom at the UCF Student Union.
The school began vaccinating its own employees
last month. Students and others who weren't lucky enough to get an appointment at the campus can still get the vaccine elsewhere in the area. The age requirements have been lowered so that all adults can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. FEMA sites around Orange County have switched over to the single-shot Johnson + Johnson dose
.
