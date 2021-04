Mad Cow Theatre's latest show takes storytime to cyberspace

click to enlarge Illustration via Mad Cow Theatre/Lisa Buck

Peter Rabbit gets into trouble in one of the illustrations for Mad Cow Theatre's 'Bedtime Tales of Long Ago.'

Like all of our performing arts institutions, Mad Cow Theatre has had to adjust to the fact that in-person performances are risky at best. While music venues put out benefits compilations and some theaters move to entirely virtual productions of live shows, Mad Cow is one of the first to address a particular reality of the pandemic. No nights on the town means no babysitters and no time away from the sticky, miniature roommates.The theatre's latest production takes this into account.is a whole-family event, recreating images from famous children's books in watercolor for virtual storytime. The images of the Velveteen Rabbit, Peter Rabbit and Trickster Rabbit (we're sensing a theme) come to life via art director Lisa Buck's paintings.“I was really excited to use this as a showcase! It was totally my design, it wasn’t like when I’m a charge painter for the theater, where I’m always painting the designer’s vision. In this case, it was my vision, and that was very satisfying," Buck said in a press release.Tickets to the virtual show are $12 per household, with all proceeds going to help members of the theatre weather the pandemic.