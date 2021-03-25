HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 25, 2021

The Heard

The massive Will's Pub benefit music compilation that's been in the works finally drops tomorrow

Posted By on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge Will's Pub benefit comp - MARSHAL RONES
  • Marshal Rones
  • Will's Pub benefit comp
One of the biggest COVID-era drives in Orlando music has been the long-brewing Will’s Pub benefit compilation spearheaded and organized by tireless local promoter Montgomery Drive and presented in association with local entities the Ink Box and Knifepunch Records.

With Will’s long history of being an incubator for an almost unparalleled cross section of the Florida music scene, the call to action for the noble and needed effort of helping the Orlando live institution survive the pandemic was answered by a tsunami of artists spanning the area and beyond, new school and OG, and almost any genre and even micro-genre you can think of. That comp will finally be available on Bandcamp tomorrow, March 26.



The massive effort has resulted in a loving outpour that’s a whopping 118 artists strong. Between new tracks, exclusive tracks, unreleased material, demos, remastered songs, live recordings and previously released material, this could very well be the most definitive Orlando mixtape ever organized. It’s completely fitting that it came together in rally for one of the city’s most storied and defining music venues.

Your parents were right. You get back what you put out into the world. With all proceeds going directly to Will’s Pub, this music compilation is yet another instance of the return of goodwill, support and foundation that Will’s has provided the music community over the past quarter century. The organizers and the artists have proffered their part. But it doesn’t actually become aid until the comp is purchased so please support if you’re able.

The Will’s Pub comp goes up for sale tomorrow. For the sheer volume of music packed into it, the $10 cost is an absolute bargain. But this being a benefit release, there will be an option to pay more so give as generously as you can. Pro tip: If you wait until the following Friday, April 2, to purchase on the next Bandcamp Friday, then Will’s Pub will get every last penny of your payment.

The full list of contributing artists, which reads like a who’s who of the Orlando music scene, includes:

Awesome & the Ass Kickers
The Woolly Bushmen
Eugene Snowden
The Ludes
Chuck Magid
Someday River
The BellTowers
The Sh-Booms
rickoLus
The 502s
Acoqui
The Pauses
Teen Agers
Virginity
Zap Dragon
Sad Halen
Overthinker
Glazed
Zeta
Mere
Back Up Kid
The Give & Take
The Gangly Youth
Nidus Expire
Beneath the Bell
Letters to Part
Magnolia Park
Debt Neglector
The ProblemAddictsFL
The Hamiltons
430 Steps
Dial Drive
Outatime!
Beemo
Megaphone
The Bloody Jug Band
Jordan Foley
Thee Wilt Chamberlain
Really Fast Horses
Caffiends
Pangolin
TTN
Flagman
Sweet Cambodia
Nø Handøuts
FELICITY
yeah, sure
Boston Marriage
Cat Register
LAVOLA
Tape Studies
Transcendental Telecom
Summer Spiders
Oxford Noland
Hollowhouse
Taylor James
Matt Goings
Never Ender
Our Escape
The Valley Ritual
Destructonomicon
Moat Cobra
Dearest
la science des rêves
Elder Spell
Control this!
Cat Ridgeway
Chris LeBrain’s Campaign
Steve Garron & the Guarantees
Amy Robbins
Oak Hill Drifters
The Blumes
Howling Midnight
Vicious Dreams
The Fatties
Social Vinyl Club
Brightr
Justin Dye
Linqo
X Dirty Fingers
Black Valley Moon
Trevor Griffin
Tonner
Arc Pilot
The Dancing Bones
Saucers Of Washington
Keep It A Secret
EFFIT
Foxflower
Slade and The Wasters
Swift Knuckle Solution (SKS)
TV Generation
The Longest Hall
69 Fingers
Call In Dead
Deserted Will
Camp Mass Hysteria
Sombir
Collision Riot
Mulligan
Causa
Chris Dryfoos
Jen in the Right Light
Scarecrow Electric
Limesix
Carrabelle
Midsummer Fires
Sonic Halls
Asia M
Milk Carton Superstars
Sugar City Music
Sea Grapes
Street Lights for Empty Streets
Waxed
Mirror Parts
A Wolf In The City
Jared Knapik
The Marc with A C Trio

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Eleven years after losing out to Bloomberg, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer may get the last laugh on JetBlue Read More

  2. One of Florida's most memorable homes now offers public tours for fans of folk art Read More

  3. Weed-themed sub shop Cheba Hut opens in Orlando this month Read More

  4. Brightline still plans to finish its Orlando extension by 2022 Read More

  5. Largest White Castle in the world gets regular-sized sign Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation