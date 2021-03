The massive Will's Pub benefit music compilation that's been in the works finally drops tomorrow

click to enlarge Marshal Rones

Will's Pub benefit comp

One of the biggest COVID-era drives in Orlando music has been the long-brewingspearheaded and organized by tireless local promoterand presented in association with local entities theandWith Will’s long history of being an incubator for an almost unparalleled cross section of the Florida music scene, the call to action for the noble and needed effort of helping the Orlando live institution survive the pandemic was answered by a tsunami of artists spanning the area and beyond, new school and OG, and almost any genre and even micro-genre you can think of. That comp will finally be available on Bandcamp tomorrow, March 26.The massive effort has resulted in a loving outpour that’s a whoppingstrong. Between new tracks, exclusive tracks, unreleased material, demos, remastered songs, live recordings and previously released material, this could very well be theever organized. It’s completely fitting that it came together in rally for one of the city’s most storied and defining music venues.Your parents were right. You get back what you put out into the world. With all proceeds going directly to Will’s Pub, this music compilation is yet another instance of the return of goodwill, support and foundation that Will’s has provided the music community over the past quarter century. The organizers and the artists have proffered their part. But it doesn’t actually become aid until the comp is purchased so please support if you’re able.The Will’s Pub comp goes up for sale tomorrow. For the sheer volume of music packed into it, thecost is an absolute bargain. But this being a benefit release, there will be an option to pay more so give as generously as you can. Pro tip: If you wait until the following Friday, April 2, to purchase on the nextthen Will’s Pub will get every last penny of your payment.The full list of contributing artists, which reads like a who’s who of the Orlando music scene, includes:Awesome & the Ass KickersThe Woolly BushmenEugene SnowdenThe LudesChuck MagidSomeday RiverThe BellTowersThe Sh-BoomsrickoLusThe 502sAcoquiThe PausesTeen AgersVirginityZap DragonSad HalenOverthinkerGlazedZetaMereBack Up KidThe Give & TakeThe Gangly YouthNidus ExpireBeneath the BellLetters to PartMagnolia ParkDebt NeglectorThe ProblemAddictsFLThe Hamiltons430 StepsDial DriveOutatime!BeemoMegaphoneThe Bloody Jug BandJordan FoleyThee Wilt ChamberlainReally Fast HorsesCaffiendsPangolinTTNFlagmanSweet CambodiaNø HandøutsFELICITYyeah, sureBoston MarriageCat RegisterLAVOLATape StudiesTranscendental TelecomSummer SpidersOxford NolandHollowhouseTaylor JamesMatt GoingsNever EnderOur EscapeThe Valley RitualDestructonomiconMoat CobraDearestla science des rêvesElder SpellControl this!Cat RidgewayChris LeBrain’s CampaignSteve Garron & the GuaranteesAmy RobbinsOak Hill DriftersThe BlumesHowling MidnightVicious DreamsThe FattiesSocial Vinyl ClubBrightrJustin DyeLinqoX Dirty FingersBlack Valley MoonTrevor GriffinTonnerArc PilotThe Dancing BonesSaucers Of WashingtonKeep It A SecretEFFITFoxflowerSlade and The WastersSwift Knuckle Solution (SKS)TV GenerationThe Longest Hall69 FingersCall In DeadDeserted WillCamp Mass HysteriaSombirCollision RiotMulliganCausaChris DryfoosJen in the Right LightScarecrow ElectricLimesixCarrabelleMidsummer FiresSonic HallsAsia MMilk Carton SuperstarsSugar City MusicSea GrapesStreet Lights for Empty StreetsWaxedMirror PartsA Wolf In The CityJared KnapikThe Marc with A C Trio