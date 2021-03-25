The massive Will's Pub benefit music compilation that's been in the works finally drops tomorrow

click to enlarge
Will's Pub benefit comp
One of the biggest COVID-era drives in Orlando music has been the long-brewing Will’s Pub benefit compilation
spearheaded and organized by tireless local promoter Montgomery Drive
and presented in association with local entities the Ink Box
and Knifepunch Records.
With Will’s long history of being an incubator for an almost unparalleled cross section of the Florida music scene, the call to action for the noble and needed effort of helping the Orlando live institution survive the pandemic was answered by a tsunami of artists spanning the area and beyond, new school and OG, and almost any genre and even micro-genre you can think of. That comp will finally be available on Bandcamp
tomorrow, March 26.
The massive effort has resulted in a loving outpour that’s a whopping 118 artists
strong. Between new tracks, exclusive tracks, unreleased material, demos, remastered songs, live recordings and previously released material, this could very well be the most definitive Orlando mixtape
ever organized. It’s completely fitting that it came together in rally for one of the city’s most storied and defining music venues.
Your parents were right. You get back what you put out into the world. With all proceeds going directly to Will’s Pub, this music compilation is yet another instance of the return of goodwill, support and foundation that Will’s has provided the music community over the past quarter century. The organizers and the artists have proffered their part. But it doesn’t actually become aid until the comp is purchased so please support if you’re able.
The Will’s Pub comp
goes up for sale tomorrow. For the sheer volume of music packed into it, the $10
cost is an absolute bargain. But this being a benefit release, there will be an option to pay more so give as generously as you can. Pro tip: If you wait until the following Friday, April 2, to purchase on the next Bandcamp Friday,
then Will’s Pub will get every last penny of your payment.
The full list of contributing artists, which reads like a who’s who of the Orlando music scene, includes:
Awesome & the Ass Kickers
The Woolly Bushmen
Eugene Snowden
The Ludes
Chuck Magid
Someday River
The BellTowers
The Sh-Booms
rickoLus
The 502s
Acoqui
The Pauses
Teen Agers
Virginity
Zap Dragon
Sad Halen
Overthinker
Glazed
Zeta
Mere
Back Up Kid
The Give & Take
The Gangly Youth
Nidus Expire
Beneath the Bell
Letters to Part
Magnolia Park
Debt Neglector
The ProblemAddictsFL
The Hamiltons
430 Steps
Dial Drive
Outatime!
Beemo
Megaphone
The Bloody Jug Band
Jordan Foley
Thee Wilt Chamberlain
Really Fast Horses
Caffiends
Pangolin
TTN
Flagman
Sweet Cambodia
Nø Handøuts
FELICITY
yeah, sure
Boston Marriage
Cat Register
LAVOLA
Tape Studies
Transcendental Telecom
Summer Spiders
Oxford Noland
Hollowhouse
Taylor James
Matt Goings
Never Ender
Our Escape
The Valley Ritual
Destructonomicon
Moat Cobra
Dearest
la science des rêves
Elder Spell
Control this!
Cat Ridgeway
Chris LeBrain’s Campaign
Steve Garron & the Guarantees
Amy Robbins
Oak Hill Drifters
The Blumes
Howling Midnight
Vicious Dreams
The Fatties
Social Vinyl Club
Brightr
Justin Dye
Linqo
X Dirty Fingers
Black Valley Moon
Trevor Griffin
Tonner
Arc Pilot
The Dancing Bones
Saucers Of Washington
Keep It A Secret
EFFIT
Foxflower
Slade and The Wasters
Swift Knuckle Solution (SKS)
TV Generation
The Longest Hall
69 Fingers
Call In Dead
Deserted Will
Camp Mass Hysteria
Sombir
Collision Riot
Mulligan
Causa
Chris Dryfoos
Jen in the Right Light
Scarecrow Electric
Limesix
Carrabelle
Midsummer Fires
Sonic Halls
Asia M
Milk Carton Superstars
Sugar City Music
Sea Grapes
Street Lights for Empty Streets
Waxed
Mirror Parts
A Wolf In The City
Jared Knapik
The Marc with A C Trio
