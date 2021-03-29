Mochi donut chain Dochi opens location in Audubon Park

click image Photo via Instagram/Dochi

It can be hard to crave something you've likely never had. Still, Mochi donut makers Dochi do their level best to inspire mysterious tummy rumblings with their colorful social media presence.The makers of the fusion treat have been teasing locals for months, ever since the first Florida outpost of the chain was announced. Now, we can finally taste what they're frying up. The donut shop features a wide range of flavors. Recent standouts from their social media posts include maple bacon and matcha pistachio.The chain notes on its website that its rice flour donuts are lighter, less greasy and less sweet than their American cousins. The East End Market shop opens its doors every Thursday and will continue to sling its beaded donuts throughout the weekend, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.