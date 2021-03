Orange County had the second-highest unemployment rate in all of Florida in February

Orange County had the second highest unemployment rate in Florida in the month of February, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Unemployment rates have more than doubled in Orange County year-over-year. Due to the slowdown in service industry and tourism sectors, Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford areas have experienced the largest over-the-year job losses in all of Florida with 168,000 jobs lost.The unemployment rate dropped a fraction of a percent, but these gains were not distributed equally. Central Florida as a whole continues to struggle, with Osceola County posting the highest unemployment rate in the state at over 8%Despite this marginal growth, and the continued suffering of Floridians in service jobs, Gov. Ron DeSantis gave himself a pat on the back in a letter he wrote earlier this month."Our economic comeback is strong, and our unemployment rate reflects our prudent approach," De Santis said.