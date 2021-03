SeaWorld to open 68-foot tall dueling waterslides in April

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld

The new Riptide Race waterslide will open at Aquatica on April 3.

SeaWorld's Aquatica water park will kick off spring with a treat for the daredevils (and the overly competitive) in every family. Their newly announced dueling waterslide Riptide Race is scheduled to open on April 3.According to a press release from the theme park, Riptide consists of two swirling tracks that will carry two two-person rafts through a race to the splash pool at the bottom. The ride kicks off from a 68-foot-tall tower and carries riders along a 650-foot course of tunnels and turns. At times, the rafts will come up against low railings and walls where they can check on the progress of their competition."Aquatica is the first waterpark in the state to have a dueling racer and we know our guests are going to love the fun of challenging their friends and family in a race to the finish,” said Park President Kyle Miller. “Riptide Race is the perfect addition to our attraction portfolio."In spite of the coronavirus pandemic and the hit many tourist attractions took, SeaWorld continues to add to its area parks at a feverish pace . The park is hard at work on an unnamed attraction believed to be another custom rollercoaster and a direction-changing steel coaster Ice Breaker is expected to debut later this year.