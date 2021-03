Brightline still plans to finish its Orlando extension by 2022

click to enlarge Photo via Brightline

In spite of coronavirus slowdowns , Brightline's plans to connect to Orlando by 2022 are still on schedule.The South Florida high-speed rail provider still expects to complete their line connecting the current line between West Palm Beach and Miami to Orlando International Airport by December 2022. They shared this outlook in their report on February construction, per theThe high-speed rail service would not be ready the second the connection is made. Testing and certification of the Orlando expansion would push the opening date for service between Orlando and Miami to 2023. In addition to the airport extension, Brightline has its eye on building a line that runs from Orlando to Tampa by 2025 , stopping on the way for Walt Disney World Brightline's planned routes largely follow major highways or cut through Interstate medians. The hope is too avoid the situation they've created in South Florida, where many of their trains cross along surface level roads. The interaction with traffic has given the train company a ghastly record with regards to fatalities