HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 23, 2020

Bloggytown

Brightline and Walt Disney World announce partnership to build station at Disney Springs

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 11:23 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BRIGHTLINE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Brightline/Facebook
Brightline and Walt Disney World announced a new agreement on Monday to construct a Brightline station at Disney Springs.

The planned station at Walt Disney Resorts will connect Disney with existing and in-the-works Brightline hubs at Orlando International Airport, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Aventura, Boca Raton and Port Miami.



Design plans for the Disney Springs station includes a ground-floor lobby, passenger facilities and an upstairs train platform, to say nothing of the prime location to all of Disney World's theme parks and hotels. Although, it should be noted, the exact location of the station has not been revealed.

“Brightline will offer a car-free connection to the millions of visitors from around the state and the world who plan to make Walt Disney World Resort part of their vacation plans,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, in a press statement. “Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this.”

There is no set date for construction to commence – or be completed by – as this partnership is contingent on Brightline getting all of the needed government approvals.

The Brightline expansion from West Palm Beach to Orlando International Airport should be complete by 2022. And a Brightline route from Orlando to Tampa will tentatively break ground in 2022.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
100 years ago in Ocoee, Black residents were murdered and driven off the land they owned, yet few know the story
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man snatches back pet dog from jaws of alligator while chomping on cigar himself Read More

  2. Orange County Health Services expands free COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park to 7 days a week Read More

  3. Universal Orlando Resort reveals a big Black Friday family vacation bargain Read More

  4. Orange County CARES Act portal for pandemic assistance to reopen next week for one of the last times Read More

  5. More details on Orlando's Frontyard Festival: start date and Jason Isbell show in December Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation