Disney hints at how they plan to update Jungle Cruise ride

By theme park standards, the Jungle Cruise rides at Disney World and Disneyland are positively ancient. The original ride in California has been in operation since 1955 and the version at Disney World was an inaugural ride when the park opened in 1971.
Both versions are overdue for an update, and that's what the park Imagineers have been working on while the ride remains closed. The update appears to center around an explorer named Alberta Falls, will remove some of the negative depictions of native people that were found around the original ride and contains a more diverse cast of characters than the mid-century version.
The new ride will dive deeper into established lore, while providing a new story for old hands. The park has promised little details that will show the fates of other cruising vessels mentioned in the original ride.
click to enlarge
Concept art via Disney
