Friday, March 19, 2021

City of Orlando launches mobile hotspot and tablet checkout pilot program for local residents

Posted By on Fri, Mar 19, 2021 at 2:44 PM

  Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
The City of Orlando this week announced a new initiative where local residents can check out a tablet and mobile WiFi hotspot - for free, no strings attached.

As part of the Future-Ready City Master Plan, this one-year pilot program will allow locals 18+ years of age to check out a tablet and hotspot, library-style, for two weeks from the following locations:



  • Engelwood Neighborhood Center
  • Rosemont Neighborhood Center
  • Reeves Terrace Neighborhood Center
  • John H. Jackson Neighborhood Center
  • Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center
At these community centers, you will present your ID to prove residency in Orlando, and then fill out the checkout form and … that's it.

The city characterizes it as a move to bridge the digital divide, providing Orlando residents with tech and internet access, should they need it, for online classes, job searching or staying in touch with loved ones.

“This pilot program is another innovative way to help better serve our residents and provide them access to more resources,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in a press statement.

Another part of this initiative underway is the installation of small cell networks throughout the city to wire Orlando for 5G..



