Thursday, March 18, 2021

Minnesota salad and grain bowl chain Crisp & Green plans expansion to Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 11:37 AM

PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM/CRISP & GREEN
  • Photo via Instagram/Crisp & Green

The Minnesota-based salad chain Crisp & Green is planning a massive expansion to the Orlando area.

According to the Tampa Bay Business Journal, who spoke with CEO Steele Smiley, the chain plans nearly 20 restaurants for the I-4 corridor. They hope to open between five and eight locations in Orlando and a further eight to 12 stores in Tampa.



Smiley told the paper that a deal had already been reached with a Tampa franchisee, though he declined to share their name.

"They're professional restaurateurs who are involved in other concepts," Smiley said.

The push into central Florida is part of a nationwide expansion for the brand in 2021. The salad and grain bowl fast-casual restaurant is also planning to build in Texas, Iowa and the Dakotas. Smiley noted that the coronavirus pandemic offered a mixed blessing for franchises. While opening restaurants has become riskier, the wealth of cheap real estate post-economic downturn lowers the stakes considerably.

“Real estate has never been more open. It’s never been cheaper,” Smiley told the Business Journal.

When they open, the chain will offer a mix of salads, grain bowls, and smoothies.


