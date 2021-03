Minnesota salad and grain bowl chain Crisp & Green plans expansion to Orlando

click image Photo via Instagram/Crisp & Green

The Minnesota-based salad chain Crisp & Green is planning a massive expansion to the Orlando area.According to the, who spoke with CEO Steele Smiley, the chain plans nearly 20 restaurants for the I-4 corridor. They hope to open between five and eight locations in Orlando and a further eight to 12 stores in Tampa.Smiley told the paper that a deal had already been reached with a Tampa franchisee, though he declined to share their name."They're professional restaurateurs who are involved in other concepts," Smiley said.The push into central Florida is part of a nationwide expansion for the brand in 2021. The salad and grain bowl fast-casual restaurant is also planning to build in Texas, Iowa and the Dakotas. Smiley noted that the coronavirus pandemic offered a mixed blessing for franchises. While opening restaurants has become riskier, the wealth of cheap real estate post-economic downturn lowers the stakes considerably.“Real estate has never been more open. It’s never been cheaper,” Smiley told the Business Journal.When they open, the chain will offer a mix of salads, grain bowls, and smoothies.