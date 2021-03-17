HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

New tiki and karaoke bar Aloha Beautiful soft opens in Downtown Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 12:55 PM

click image Tiki Aesthetics 101 - PHOTO COURTESY WATERWORKS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Waterworks/Facebook
  • Tiki Aesthetics 101

The former Joysticks Arcade Lounge space in Downtown Orlando has a new tenant, and an even more unabashedly retro theme than the erstwhile 1980s arcade treatment of yore.

It was "game over" for Joysticks back in October, and the second-floor bar at 69 E. Pine St. is now Aloha Beautiful, a tiki and "tropical karaoke" bar with all the aesthetic bells and whistles that you've come to expect, but a heavy karaoke angle as well, complete with stage and private rooms



Despite the multitude of bars in Orlando, there is a notable dearth of tiki in the City Beautiful, so Aloha Beautiful might just be what the VOODOO DOCTOR ordered.

Aloha Beautiful holds a soft opening tonight for VIPS, and then a more general-admission soft opening/"sneak peek" period from Thursday-Saturday, March 18-20. RSVP required.



