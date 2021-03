New tiki and karaoke bar Aloha Beautiful soft opens in Downtown Orlando this week

click image Photo courtesy Waterworks/Facebook

Tiki Aesthetics 101

The former Joysticks Arcade Lounge space in Downtown Orlando has a new tenant, and an even more unabashedly retro theme than the erstwhile 1980s arcade treatment of yore.It was "game over" for Joysticks back in October, and the second-floor bar at 69 E. Pine St. is now Aloha Beautiful , a tiki and "tropical karaoke" bar with all the aesthetic bells and whistles that you've come to expect, but a heavy karaoke angle as well, complete with stage and private roomsDespite the multitude of bars in Orlando, there is a notable dearth of tiki in the City Beautiful, so Aloha Beautiful might just be what the VOODOO DOCTOR ordered.Aloha Beautiful holds a soft opening tonight for VIPS, and then a more general-admission soft opening/" sneak peek " period from Thursday-Saturday, March 18-20. RSVP required.