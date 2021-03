Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy announces that Sanford's True Health are joining in on federal COVID-19 vaccination efforts

click image Photo courtesy FEMA/Facebook

COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Seminole County are set to get a big boost with U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy's, D-Winter Park, announcement Friday that True Health's community health clinics network will join the federal Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program The federal program was designed by the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to send COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities with HRSA-supported clinics.These communities — often minorities — are statistically more effected by the coronavirus than other communities."The COVID-19 crisis has disproportionately affected communities of color and underserved populations," Murphy said in the press release, "and this funding will help our hardest-hit communities recover quickly from the pandemic." True Health is based in Sanford, and has clinic locations across Central Florida. True Health Chief Executive Officer Janelle Dunn said they serve large uninsured and underserved populations. These communities are often hesitant to get vaccinated."True Health providers and staff were able to ease patients' fears with education and a smooth vaccination process," Dunn said in a press statement. "Once we ran out of vaccine supply, the conversation pivoted towards an access issue."Murphy says the federal health center program is "essential to increase vaccine accessibility and keep Central Florida safe at this critical time."For more information on True Health's vaccine operations, visit their website . As of this writing on Friday evening, vaccine registration has already reached capacity.