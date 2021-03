Palm Beach photographer captures blacktip shark swarm near Singer Island

Sometimes it's healthy to remember that when you step your toes into the ocean, you're swimming with nearly every shark in existence. A new video from Palm Beach-based photographer Paul Dabill brings that to mind with terrifying and gorgeous shots of blacktip sharks swarming near Singer Island.Dabill provides a (black, doll-like) bird's eye view of the ocean-roaming dinosaurs. The clear blue waters of the resort area make it incredibly easy to spot this roiling mass of teeth that gathered on March 3. Dabill shared that he was "excited to capture some of their amazing acrobatics" on Facebook.Blacktip sharks are familiar to divers, as they love to hang out around coral reefs. Though they have been known to bite people, Palm Beach bathers can take heart in the fact that these sharks aren't particularly vicious or territorial. The Florida Museum notes that there are only 11 bite incidents with blacktips on record since 1959.