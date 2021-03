Colorado-based Heart of Jerusalem Café has opened a Florida outpost in Winter Springs

click image Courtesy of Heart of Jerusalem Cafe

A platter from Heart of Jerusalem Café with side pairings

The Mediterranean chainlet Heart of Jerusalem Café has opened its first Florida franchise location in nearby Winter Springs.The café features gluten-free, halal and vegan options. Their menu includes their signature heart-shaped, crispy, falafel; kabob platters grilled to perfection; creamy hummus and rich Baklava topped with crushed pistachio.Popular drinks at the Heart of Jerusalem Café include their authentic Jerusalem sage tea, which is shipped straight from Jerusalem, and Turkish coffee that's toasted with cardamom.Initial response has been so strong that Heart of Jerusalem have teased the possibility of opening another Central Florida location on Facebook , this time in Orlando, possibly by the end of the year.Restaurant founder Hussein Abukhdeir had the idea for the Heart of Jerusalem Café after serving in the U.S. military for 28 years and retiring at the Schriever Air Force base in Colorado Springs.Searching for a taste of home in authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, he and his family dreamt of opening their own restaurant. In 2007, their dream finally came to life with their first store in Colorado Springs.Heart of Jerusalem is currently open for dine-in and takeout and is located at 5683 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs . They're open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.