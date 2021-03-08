HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 8, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando's Epic Universe park reportedly delayed until 2025 as Super Nintendo World eyes opening in Osaka

Posted By on Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 4:08 PM

click to enlarge ARTWORK VIA UNIVERSAL STUDIOS/YOUTUBE
  • Artwork via Universal Studios/YouTube

Universal Studios is opening one iteration of its long-planned Super Nintendo World on March 18. Unfortunately for residents of Orlando, it's nearly on the other side of the world in Osaka.

The park at Universal Studios Japan broke ground in 2017 and was meant to be open in time for Japan's 2020 Summer Olympics. Like those Olympic games, the opening had to be pushed back to 2021 amidst fears of a global pandemic. As the opening day approaches, fans of the game developer and theme park alike can get some idea of what might be in store for Orlando.



The first Super Nintendo world includes attractions themed after Super Mario games, with Princess Peach's castle and a Yoshi's Adventure ride on offer. The ride guaranteed to cause headaches among adults in long, side-winding lines is a real-life take on Mario Kart, complete with some of the game's signature power-ups and weapons.

As Osaka's outpost gets ready to open, crews are hard at work on building Orlando's own Super Nintendo homage. Construction of the new branch of Universal Studios Orlando, dubbed the Epic Universe, was halted as the coronavirus cratered the tourism industry and shut down theme parks. Universal claims that the park is back on track in a press release.

Related Work resumes on Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park project
Work resumes on Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park project
By Matthew Moyer
Blogs

“The restart of construction of Epic Universe is a terrific moment for our employees and for our theme park business in Florida,” said Brian L. Roberts, CEO of Universal's parent company Comcast. “It is our single largest investment in the state and represents our enthusiasm for the spectacular park and the economic opportunities it will generate.”

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, enthusiasm is all we'll have to hold on to for quite a while. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told the paper that park officials are hoping to open some time in 2025.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Knife and Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton sears the best steaks in Orlando
Things to do in Orlando, March 3-9: Noizu, Tiffany, racing pigs, open-air ‘Deadpool’ and more
Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Universal Studios

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Most of Florida chooses Chick-Fil-A at the drive-thru, but Orlando has so many better chicken choices Read More

  2. DeSantis administration ‘reeks of corruption,’ say Democrats calling for investigation after vaccines linked to political donations Read More

  3. Florida GOP wants public schools to teach the ‘horrors’ of communist and socialist governments Read More

  4. Dr. Phillips Center offers free screening of ‘Women In Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA’ Read More

  5. New legislation proposed would allow out-of-state students to pay in-state tuition if their grandparents live in Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation