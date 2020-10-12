Super Nintendo World is delayed but that's not stopping Universal from selling Mario-themed merch and food

click image Image via Nintendo | Universal Studios Japan

click image Image via Nintendo | Universal Studios Japan

click image Image via Nintendo | Universal Studios Japan

click image Image via Nintendo | Universal Studios Japan

y of the Universal lands other than Japan's will also have a Mario Café and Store. The move in Japan may have been related to warehouse space, with some of the items available in the café and store likely to have been planned as part of the grand opening celebration for the

. That same issue doesn’t exist at the other four resorts. However, Universal may replicate the concept at those resorts if the preview center is a success, either for Super Nintendo World or other upcoming attractions.