Super Nintendo World is delayed but that's not stopping Universal from selling Mario-themed merch and food

The highly anticipated Super Nintendo World was supposed to open this summer at Universal Studios Japan before being brought stateside in the coming years, but the pandemic and delay of the 2020 Olympics caused the opening to be pushed back to next year. Now the Osaka-based theme park will be debuting a unique café and retail experience to preview the upcoming land.
The store will offer T-shirts, throw pillows, keychains and other merchandise themed to the world’s most famous plumber duo. Notably missing from the retail offerings mentioned are the Power Up Bands
that will be available for guests visiting the land. These MagicBand-style wristbands will allow guests to interact with the land in ways akin to video game characters, including hitting Question Blocks to collect virtual coins.
Overall, the store is similar to Universal Studios Florida’s Hello Kitty store, with a traditional store format overlaid with bold Mario touches, such as giant blocks near the registers and a tile mosaic that includes green pipes. The store replaces an existing retail location. The exterior facade, shaped like a camera, is mostly in place with a few small Mario touches, such as large red and green hats above the store’s two entrances.
Attached to the retail store will be a small café, replacing the Schwab’s Pharmacy ice cream shop. The café is far bolder in design, with faux grass flooring in a dining area filled with mushroom-shaped tables.
Along with the bolder interior design is what could be our first glimpse at the food and beverage offerings for the new land. Since introducing butterbeer in 2010, Universal has remained the leader in themed food and beverage offerings. Diagon Alley, Springfield's Fast Food Boulevard and the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium have all shown what Universal is capable of regarding unique, highly-themed food and beverage items, leading to much speculation about what Universal had planned in this regard for Super Nintendo World.
Two unique pancake sandwiches filled with cream and topped with fruits are the primary food offering we know thus far. The taiyaki-style pancake sandwiches are shaped like Mario and Luigi’s hats, flavored with strawberry shortcake or grape cheesecake. Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach each get their own novelty straw in a unique cream soda drink.
Super Mushroom sipper cups with a Super Nintendo World lanyard will also be available. On Universal Studios Japan’s website, it also mentions that soft drinks will be available. This is noteworthy as this is not the case in some other themed food venues, such as those within the Wizarding World.
While the Super Nintendo World food and beverage items seem designed for a Japanese audience, it's believed that these will also eventually be available at the other Universal parks where Super Nintendo World is slated to open.
Universal Studios Hollywood is wrapping up construction on its Super Nintendo World. Singapore’s version was put on hold
earlier this year as the park there, part of Resorts World Sentosa, responds to the ongoing downturn in tourism related to the pandemic.
The company has yet to acknowledge when it plans to open the Orlando version of the land, but it's slated for Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park. Leaked documents confirm it was originally slated to replace Kids Zone
at Universal Studios Florida before being moved
to Epic Universe. That park has now been put on hold as well. Some have speculated
that Universal may look at moving Super Nintendo World back to Universal Studios Florida if Epic Universe’s delay continues.
It’s unclear if any of the Universal lands other than Japan's will also have a Mario Café and Store. The move in Japan may have been related to warehouse space, with some of the items available in the café and store likely to have been planned as part of the grand opening celebration for the now delayed land. That same issue doesn’t exist at the other four resorts. However, Universal may replicate the concept at those resorts if the preview center is a success, either for Super Nintendo World or other upcoming attractions.
Mario Café & Store
opens at Universal Studios Japan on Oct. 16 in the park's Hollywood section.
