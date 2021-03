Orlando arts space Parkhaus15 opens adventurous duo show from Rachel Kinbar and Mär Martinez

click image Photo courtesy Parkhaus15

A new gallery space has been making quiet moves in Orlando this year, with an admirable commitment to the DIY ethos and a newly opened exhibit from two notable local artists. ParkHaus15 is a small, nonprofit gallery space run out of the garage of a private residence in the UCF area. The ad hoc gallery has been up and running since October of last year, and is committed to the more experimental end of the local arts scene. Shows to date includeby Leah Sandler (an occasionalarts writer) andfrom Brittney Fucheck and Eileen Zelaya.On Thursday a duo show opened from Rachel Kinbar and Mär Martinez,. The mixed-media exhibit includes painting, assemblage, video installation and a sound work by Kinbar's partner and collaborator in Unfade, Jonas Van den Bossche.only runs from March 4-10 at Parkhaus15. You must have an appointment to view the exhibition. Appointments for timed viewing can be made through Parkhaus15's website