Friday, March 5, 2021

Orlando arts space Parkhaus15 opens adventurous duo show from Rachel Kinbar and Mär Martinez

Posted By on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 11:42 AM

PHOTO COURTESY PARKHAUS15
  • Photo courtesy Parkhaus15
A new gallery space has been making quiet moves in Orlando this year, with an admirable commitment to the DIY ethos and a newly opened exhibit from two notable local artists.

ParkHaus15 is a small, nonprofit gallery space run out of the garage of a private residence in the UCF area. The ad hoc gallery has been up and running since October of last year, and is committed to the more experimental end of the local arts scene. Shows to date include Utopian/Vermilion by Leah Sandler (an occasional OW arts writer) and Interphase from Brittney Fucheck and Eileen Zelaya.



On Thursday a duo show opened from Rachel Kinbar and Mär Martinez, Remembering the Words to Our Song. The mixed-media exhibit includes painting, assemblage, video installation and a sound work by Kinbar's partner and collaborator in Unfade, Jonas Van den Bossche.

Remembering the Words to Our Song only runs from March 4-10 at Parkhaus15. You must have an appointment to view the exhibition. Appointments for timed viewing can be made through Parkhaus15's website.



