FEMA sites along with Walmart, Publix and CVS pharmacies in Florida will now vaccinate teachers and school employees regardless of age

click image Photo courtesy FEMA/Facebook

FEMA-run COVID-19 vaccinations sites and several major pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Florida will now vaccinate all K-12 teachers, school employees and day care workers regardless of age.In line with updated guidelines from the CDC for the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program — and President Biden's call to prioritize educators in vaccine distribution — federal vaccine sites, much like punk shows, are now all-ages operations as far as eligibility age for teachers and child care workers. CVS was first out of the gate with the announcement Wednesday that they would be implementing these new guidelines, and now two other participants in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Florida — Publix and Walmart — announced they would be offering vaccines to all school employees with no age cap as well.These new federal vaccination guidelines do not go into effect at either state-run vaccination sites or Orange County-run vaccine locations — like at the Orange County Convention Center — as of this writing.Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to move state vaccination guidelines in line with the new federal rules. And this may very well not change immediately. As reported by ClickOrlando on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis questioned the logic of the broader federal guidelines during a news conference, saying, “The federal government put that order in and so that they’ve made the teachers regardless of age eligible. Our view is, if you’re 25, you’re just at less risk … the age-based approach, we think, is the most effective to reduce mortality."FEMA is currently running multiple vaccination sites in the greater Orlando area and locations and appointment openings for participating pharmacies in Florida can be found on the Publix Walmart and CVS websites, respectively.