HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Bloggytown

Three Orlando-area FEMA COVID-19 vaccination sites will open this week

Posted By on Tue, Mar 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY FL GOVERNEMTN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orange County FL Governemtn/Facebook
Three FEMA-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in the greater Orlando area will open in rapid succession starting Wednesday, March 3.

During Monday's Orange County Government Coronavirus Update press briefing, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings revealed logistical details for the three federally-run vaccination sites.



The hub location is located at Valencia College on Kirkman Road and will have the capacity to administer 2,000 does of vaccine per day.

Then there will be two supplemental temporary satellite locations. The first will be at the Edgewood Neighborhood Center on La Costa Drive from March 3-7, and then the second will open at Kelly Park in Apopka from March 7-10.

You can make appointments for these FEMA vaccine sites online myvaccine.fl.gov. These locations will operate in tandem with the vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center and retail locations like Winn-Dixie and Walmart.

Address information and hours are below:

Valencia College: West College
1800 S. Kirkman Road
Offering appointments, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Open 7 days per week

Englewood Neighborhood Center
6123 La Costa Drive
Offering appointments from March 3-7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome.

Kelly Park
400 E. Kelly Park Road, Apopka
Offering appointments from March 7-10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has expanded vaccine eligibility statewide to include the "extremely vulnerable" as well as teachers and first responders over the age of 50.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 24-March 2, 2021: Danez Smith, Monster Jam, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5
Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tiger Woods-designed mini golf course heading to Waterford Lakes in Orlando Read More

  2. Video: Smarmy neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes gets kicked out of CPAC, brags AFPAC doesn't 'have homosexuals speaking on the stage' Read More

  3. Florida Gov. DeSantis expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include the 'extremely vulnerable' regardless of age Read More

  4. Move over, Mandalorian — Disney's next hit TV series could be based on the Magic Kingdom Read More

  5. Florida Gov. DeSantis further expands COVID-19 vaccine access to first responders and teachers 50 and above Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation