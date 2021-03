Three Orlando-area FEMA COVID-19 vaccination sites will open this week

click image Photo courtesy Orange County FL Governemtn/Facebook

Three FEMA-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in the greater Orlando area will open in rapid succession starting Wednesday, March 3.During Monday's Orange County Government Coronavirus Update press briefing, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings revealed logistical details for the three federally-run vaccination sites.The hub location is located at Valencia College on Kirkman Road and will have the capacity to administer 2,000 does of vaccine per day.Then there will be two supplemental temporary satellite locations. The first will be at the Edgewood Neighborhood Center on La Costa Drive from March 3-7, and then the second will open at Kelly Park in Apopka from March 7-10.You can make appointments for these FEMA vaccine sites online myvaccine.fl.gov . These locations will operate in tandem with the vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center and retail locations like Winn-Dixie and Walmart.Address information and hours are below:1800 S. Kirkman Road6123 La Costa Drive400 E. Kelly Park Road, ApopkaGov. Ron DeSantis has expanded vaccine eligibility statewide to include the " extremely vulnerable " as well as teachers and first responders over the age of 50.