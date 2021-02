Florida's 'Grim Reaper' fundraises to troll CPAC with plane flying 'Welcome Insurrectionists!' banner

click image Photo courtesy Daniel Uhlfelder/Twitter

Florida's Grim Reaper, aka lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder, is feverishly fundraising through his Remove Ron PAC to finance flying a plane over the Orlando hosting hotel for CPAC with a neighborly "Welcome Insurrectionists!" banner.On Feb. 22, Uhlfelder took to Remove Ron's Twitter account to post , "Retweet if you’d like to see a 'Welcome, Insurrectionists!' banner fly over CPAC this weekend for Ron DeSantis, Trump, and the rest of the GQP to see."Over 6,000 retweets and a fundraising webpage later, this scheme looks to be edging closer to reality, with a post late last night claiming that " a quick $300 " was left to go before this banner would be hoisted aloft in the Orlando skies. CPAC begins today at the Hyatt Regency Orlando on International Drive. Watch the skies?