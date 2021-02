Here we go — Donald Trump announced as speaker for CPAC in Orlando

click image Screen capture courtesy CBS News/YouTube

Did you miss him?

In what will be his first major public appearance since leaving the White House, one-term ex-president and spotlight lover Donald Trump has been confirmed as a speaker for this year's Conservative Political Action Conference … right here in Orlando.The annual CPAC Republican mega-gathering is set for next week — Feb. 25-28 — at the Hyatt Regency Orlando on International Drive. This will be the first time CPAC has been held outside the immediate environs of Washington D.C. Trump is currently scheduled to speak on Feb. 29.Trump will join fellow conservative luminaries like gun totin' Colorado congressperson (and Altamonte Spring native) Lauren Boebert , former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott, Rep. Matt Gaetz, a fresh-from-vacation Sen. Ted Cruz and a host of other right-leaning politicians and media figures. Also actor Jon Voight.This will not be Trump's first CPAC rodeo. He's been making appearances since 2011, with the highlight so far being his two-plus hour speech and PDA session with an onstage American flag at CPAC 2020.A source told CNN on Saturday that Trump will speak about "the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement," but we all know he'll immediately veer off script 45 seconds in and run through a laundry list of personal grievances instead. Not that his audience will mind a bit.Though a recent Politico article painted a picture of a conference in disarray, it would appear that the CPAC ship has righted itself. The former event theme of "America Vs. Socialism" has even been jettisoned for the more on-brand "America: Uncanceled."Tickets for CPAC appear to be pretty much sold out except for the Premium Gold package, going for a mere $7,500.