HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Bloggytown

As demolition begins, some plans for the former Orlando Sentinel property are revealed

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 12:30 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo courtesy Google Maps
Midtown Opportunities, the Miami developer and owner of the Orlando Sentinel's old downtown headquarters, has revealed some of their redevelopment plans for the former newsroom complex.

Midtown is undertaking a nearly $75 million redevelopment project with the eventual end result being a mixed-use development — with office, hotel, retail and parking components all planned and currently in the design phase — as reported by the Orlando Business Journal.



Midtown purchased the Sentinel property back in 2016, and their leasing agreement with the Sentinel was set to expire in 2023. But the Sentinel's staff left the building last year, amidst an ongoing pandemic and a lawsuit filed by Midtown against the Sentinel's parent company — Tribune Publishing — for unpaid rent.

Since that time, permits were filed with the city and construction has started on the site, with some demolition visibly underway already,

In far worse Sentinel-related news, Tribune Publishing last week reached a buyout agreement with majority stakeholder and vulture-capitalist hedge fund, Alden Global Capital. With this deal, Tribune has essentially handed the keys for major newspapers like the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the Orlando Sentinel over to Alden.

"When Alden comes in, it’s slash-and-burn time," said Washington Post media critic Margaret Sullivan. "Decisions are made not for long-term sustainability, not for service to the community, not for humane treatment of skilled and dedicated staff, but for next quarter’s profit-and-loss statement."


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Concert picks this week, Feb. 10-16
Papa Llama finally has a permanent space in which to showcase its Peruvian plates
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando White Castle site down immediately as customers rush to order takeout Read More

  2. After years of speculation, Disney finally confirms the biggest celebration in WDW history Read More

  3. A sweet new store at Disney Springs gives us a glimpse at the future of retail Read More

  4. Kevin Smith's fictional fast-food joint Mooby's will pop up in Orlando at the Tin Roof in March Read More

  5. Upcoming Ivanhoe food hall the Hall on the Yard reveals lineup of in-house eateries Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation