CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Bloggytown

Orlando Sentinel and parent company Tribune Publishing being sued for unpaid rent

Posted By on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 4:52 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO SENTINEL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orlando Sentinel/Facebook
Local daily newspaper the Orlando Sentinel has been sued by its landlord for three months of alleged unpaid rent, according to court documents from the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida.

The Miami-based landlord Orlando Opportunities South B LLC and Midtown Opportunities VIB LLC sued both the Sentinel and parent company, Tribune Publishing Co., on June 18 for rent money owed on its 18-acre downtown campus.



Orlando Business Journal reports that the landlord is seeking $369,623.77 for office space and $164,931.53 for industrial space. The Sentinel's lease on the building expires in 2023.

Related Gov. DeSantis extends statewide eviction and foreclosure moratorium mere hours before it expires
Gov. DeSantis extends statewide eviction and foreclosure moratorium mere hours before it expires
By Matthew Moyer
Blogs

Tribune Publishing  which owns multiple newspapers around the country including the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun and the South Florida Sun Sentinel had earlier noted in a June SEC filing that it was withholding rent payments for a "majority of its facilities" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, publisher Nancy A. Meyer sent a memo to staff this week confirming the SEC filing: “Consistent with our past internal messaging and communication from Tribune Publishing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, many of our facilities withheld rent in April, May and June due to the pandemic.”

Tribune Publishing is currently attempting to fend off a gradual takeover by vulture investment hedge fund Alden Global Capital, adding Alden's co-founder Randall Smith to Tribune's board as a bargaining chip to extend a "standstill" agreement that would prevent a hostile buyout by Alden into 2021.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ron DeSantis signs law restricting abortion access in Florida Read More

  2. On July 4, a day of Black Lives Matter protests planned at Lake Eola Park Read More

  3. Workers at over 20 Central Florida Publix stores test positive for coronavirus Read More

  4. OUC flips the switch on new solar farms in Orange and Osceola County Read More

  5. Florida reports over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, a record number Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation