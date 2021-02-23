Young Pharaoh's appearance at CPAC's 'America: Uncanceled' in Orlando has been 'canceled' because of his anti-Semitism

According to Media Matters' sleuthing, Young Pharaoh has a lengthy trail of baldly Anti-Semitic slurs, including the claim that Judaism is a "complete lie" that was "made up for political gain."
We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization. The individual will not be participating at our conference.— CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 22, 2021
CPAC takes place from Feb. 25-28 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando, God help us all.
One last update from Young Pharaoh pic.twitter.com/3TZ5SzRQJv— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 22, 2021
