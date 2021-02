Young Pharaoh's appearance at CPAC's 'America: Uncanceled' in Orlando has been 'canceled' because of his anti-Semitism

click image Screen capture courtesy CPAC

Not quite …

We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization. The individual will not be participating at our conference. — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 22, 2021

One last update from Young Pharaoh pic.twitter.com/3TZ5SzRQJv — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 22, 2021

This year's CPAC in Orlando hasn't even started and already the conservative mega-gathering is navigating bumpy waters.Conservative Political Action Conference organizers on Monday afternoona previously confirmed appearance by online commentator Young Pharaoh at their (ahem) "America Uncanceled"-themed event in Orlando later this week.Following an investigative report by the website Media Matters on Young Pharaoh's history of extremely anti-Semitic statements and beliefs, CPAC officials scrubbed any mention of him from their website and meekly took to Twitter andYoung Pharaoh's Sunday afternoon appearance (the same day as Trump is speaking), without even mentioning him by name.According to Media Matters' sleuthing , Young Pharaoh has a lengthy trail of baldly Anti-Semitic slurs, including the claim that Judaism is a "complete lie" that was "made up for political gain."At other points he has said that “all the censorship & pedophilia on social media is being done by Israeli Jews" and “all of these big tech [companies], media, & social media platforms are controlled by CCP & Israel through Jewish CEO & corrupt Democrats.” Not to mention that he also believes that "there is no historical or scientific or historical evidence proving the existence of Jews."But wait there's more! Young Pharaoh has used his Twitter platform to promote Pizzagate and COVID-19 conspiracy theories and, according to Media Matters, even attacked current conservative darling Ben Shapiro for being Jewish.As news of his CPAC controversy spread, Young Pharaoh did not back down from his previous statements on Monday, bizarrely offering $50,000 to debate a rabbi to prove the existence of Judaism. As of this writing on Tuesday afternoon, it would appear that Young Pharaoh has closed his Twitter account CPAC takes place from Feb. 25-28 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando, God help us all.