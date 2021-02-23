HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Kevin Smith's fictional fast-food joint Mooby's will pop up in Orlando at the Tin Roof in March

Posted By on Tue, Feb 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM

We told you last week that Mooby’s, the fictional fast-food restaurant from the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, would open for reals in Orlando for a brief time. Now we can tell you where.

Kevin Smith will bring the golden calf to life when Mooby's pops up at Icon Park — most likely inside the Tin Roof — from March 12-21.



Location Details The Tin Roof
8371 International Drive
I-Drive/Universal
Orlando, FL
Music Club and American
Map

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. Visit moobyspopup.com for more information.

