HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Bloggytown

Gun totin' Republican Lauren Boebert to speak at CPAC 2021, which is taking place in a gun-free zone in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CPAC
  • Photo courtesy CPAC
Republicans at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando will more than likely be giving fiery speeches about how President Joe Biden and the “Radical Left” will attempt to strip away their Second Amendment rights, but in reality it will be a hotel policy that does that very thing.

Unfortunately for gun-loving CPAC attendees, the conference — running from Feb. 25-28 — will be held at the Hyatt Regency Orlando, which has strict policies in place for firearms.



“Firearms are not allowed at all in the convention center," a hotel security representative told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. The rep added that guests at the hotel are allowed to have guns in their room, but they must remain locked away in the safe.

Adding to an already robust list of pro-gun speakers, on Tuesday afternoon CPAC announced the addition of congresswoman, Altamonte Springs native and gun-totin' restaurant owner Lauren Boebert, who was recently denied access to the House Floor for setting off a metal detector after refusing to leave her Glock at home, and once vowed to “work every day to end ALL gun free zones.”

“Our indispensable Second Amendment ensures future generations will continue to enjoy the blessings of Liberty,” tweeted CPAC chair Matt Schlapp. “Colorado's newest representative and staunch 2A advocate Lauren Boebert joins us in Orlando for CPAC 2021.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that CPAC has been a gun-free zone. The 2016 and the 2018 conferences were also absent of firearms, and notably featured security measures like Boebert’s worst enemy: metal detectors.

CPAC could not be reached for comment.


This story first appeared in our sister newspaper Creative Loafing Tampa.

Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Papa Llama finally has a permanent space in which to showcase its Peruvian plates
Concert picks this week, Feb. 10-16
Things to do in Orlando Feb. 3-9, 2021
New Orlando restaurants 2021: All the new food halls, sushi bars, burger joints, pizza places and doughnut shops expected to open this year
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Citizens of Florida, welcome your new 'river monster' overlords Read More

  2. Winter Park Biscuit Co. is launching their full vegan menu this week at East End Market Read More

  3. Amway Center's rooftop bar overlooking downtown Orlando has a new lease on life as Sky Lounge Read More

  4. Gun sales are surging in Florida, and the state can't keep up with concealed weapon permitting Read More

  5. John Young Parkway under I-4 is closing nightly for the rest of February Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation