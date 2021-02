Gun totin' Republican Lauren Boebert to speak at CPAC 2021, which is taking place in a gun-free zone in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo courtesy CPAC

Republicans at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando will more than likely be giving fiery speeches about how President Joe Biden and the “Radical Left” will attempt to strip away their Second Amendment rights, but in reality it will be a hotel policy that does that very thing.Unfortunately for gun-loving CPAC attendees, the conference — running from Feb. 25-28 — will be held at the Hyatt Regency Orlando, which has strict policies in place for firearms.“Firearms are not allowed at all in the convention center," a hotel security representative told. The rep added that guests at the hotel are allowed to have guns in their room, but they must remain locked away in the safe.Adding to an already robust list of pro-gun speakers, on Tuesday afternoon CPAC announced the addition of congresswoman, Altamonte Springs native and gun-totin' restaurant owner Lauren Boebert, who was recently denied access to the House Floor for setting off a metal detector after refusing to leave her Glock at home, and once vowed to “ work every day to end ALL gun free zones .”“Our indispensable Second Amendment ensures future generations will continue to enjoy the blessings of Liberty,” tweeted CPAC chair Matt Schlapp. “Colorado's newest representative and staunch 2A advocate Lauren Boebert joins us in Orlando for CPAC 2021.”This wouldn’t be the first time that CPAC has been a gun-free zone. The 2016 and the 2018 conferences were also absent of firearms, and notably featured security measures like Boebert’s worst enemy: metal detectors.CPAC could not be reached for comment.