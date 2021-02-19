Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags lowered for dead racist, sexist, homophobic, hate-mongering prick

click to enlarge Photo by Gage Skidmore

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of dead Palm Beach resident and well-known radio blowhard Rush Limbaugh.

"There's not much that needs to be said. The guy was an absolute legend, he was a friend of mine, and just a great person," said DeSantis at today's press conference in West Palm Beach.

Fittingly, the flag-lowering was requested by State Rep. Antony Sabatini, who has a history of wearing blackface.

“Rush busted through a media landscape in which a handful of media outlets served up pre-cooked liberal narratives,” the Governor said earlier this week. “By providing a fresh, conservative perspective, Rush attracted millions of listeners and paved the way for the proliferation of conservative media.”

The conservative talk radio host died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer, leaving behind a 30-year career spanning a wash of horrible shitty takes, like saying the genocide of North American’s indigenous people doesn’t matter because “They all have casinos, what’s to complain about?,” saying all composite sketches of wanted criminals look like Jesse Jackson,” arguing feminism was invented so “that unattractive ugly broads could have easy access to the mainstream,” and of course, spreading the racist Obama birther conspiracy theory.



.@GovRonDeSantis is lowering Florida's flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh.



But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis.



Priorities. https://t.co/ZdYsCkaorP — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) February 19, 2021

The New York Times actually has an incredibly long list of Rush’s worst takes you should definitely read.

It’s also worth mentioning that today’s announcement to honor a turd was paired with a proposed bill to "Strengthen Election Integrity and Transparency," which is basically just a plan to just stop people from voting.