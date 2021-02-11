HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Got the COVID vaccine? Get a free burger at downtown Orlando World of Beer on Friday

Posted By on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 4:28 PM

click to enlarge This isn't the Black & Blue Burger, but it is a burger from WOB - PHOTO COURTESY WORLD OF BEER
  • photo courtesy World of Beer
  • This isn't the Black & Blue Burger, but it is a burger from WOB

The World of Beer Bar & Kitchen at Lake Eola is offering a free burger on Friday, Feb. 12, to those with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who want to take advantage of the offer must bring proof that they have received the vaccine to a participating WOB location to redeem their free burger. The offer is only available on Feb. 12.



"What better way to kick off this new year and spread a little joy, than to offer up our newest burger for free to anyone who has been fortunate enough to receive a life-saving vaccine," James Buell, WOB's chief brand and innovation officer, said in a press release.

The offered burger is the restaurant's new "Black n' Blue" burger, created to celebrate a recovery from the previous year's "bruises," this burger is "guaranteed to heal the soul," according to WOB. It's a "blackened Angus beef burger loaded with Danish blue cheese, crispy onion, shredded lettuce and garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun."

WOB first opened its doors in Tampa in 2007, and has since grown to be a global franchise with more than 50 locations in the United States and China, according to the press release.

The COVID-19 virus was first detected in Florida almost a year ago. Now, several versions of a COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed across the state.

"2020 has definitely been a year that we are all ready to move on from," Buell said, "and we are thrilled to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel."


