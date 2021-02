Tampa Bay Bucs' Gronkowski makes good on 'going to Disney World' promise day after Super Bowl win

click image Photo courtesy Disney Parks Blog

He said he'd do it, and he did it. Wait, what are you talking about? Because we're referring to the Gronk's post-Super Bowl trip to Walt Disney World on Monday.Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski looked straight into the camera alongside Tom Brady, after their team's Super Bowl win on Sunday night, and giddily shouted "We're going to Disney World!" for a Disney ad The duo joined a long line of Super Bowl MVPs — going back to Phil Simms following the New York Giants' Super Bowl win in 1987 — participating in what's become a unique and long-lasting marketing campaign.While Brady hasn't penciled in his promised trip to the Orlando theme park yet, the ever-eager Gronkowski — Gronk Spike innovator, WWE wrestler , and son of the very focused Gordy Gronkowski — barnstormed the park the very next day.From the looks of a series of positively ebullient photos published by the Disney Parks blog , Gronkowski pretty much squeezed every drop of joy he could out of it.Lightsabers, teaching Mickey and Minnie the Gronk Spike, a twirl on Big Thunder Mountain, a video for TikTok, wearing a mask like a civilized park guest, all checked off the list.The traditional parade down Main Street USA didn't happen due to safety concerns around the pandemic, but in the evening Cinderella's Castle was illuminated in red to mark the Buccaneers' win.