Major cruise lines are scrambling to salvage 2021 season after Canada bans large ships until 2022

viewed as the nuclear option,

all but sidelines any hope of Alaska and New England seeing cruises this year.



At the heart of the issue is the 1886

that bans foreign-flagged ships from transporting passengers from one U.S. port to another. Otherwise there must be a foreign stop in between. For instance, Alaskan cruises usually call at a Canadian port to comply with this rule. Until now.



For decades, major cruise lines have used shady

to keep their costs down. These practices

mostly around ships being

registered in countries like Malta and the Bahamas and thus sailing under those foreign flags

have been criticized, with some labor groups calling the ships, where crew members make mere pennies per hour, “sweatships” for their labor practices.

It was already clear that 2021 would be a slow recovery for the cruise industry, but Canada has now all but killed one of the most popular segments of the struggling industry with a ban on all large cruises.In place until Feb. 28, 2022, the blanket Canadian ban comes after similar prohibitions have been expanded in a piecemeal approach since the pandemic struck early last year.All vessels with more than 100 passengers are forbidden from the nation’s waters. Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Transport Canada, stated the bans “are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems.”“This is the right and responsible thing to do,” emphasized Alghabra.The yearlong hard ban,