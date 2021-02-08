Major cruise lines are scrambling to salvage 2021 season after Canada bans large ships until 2022

viewed as the nuclear option,

all but sidelines any hope of Alaska and New England seeing cruises this year.



At the heart of the issue is the 1886

that bans foreign-flagged ships from transporting passengers from one U.S. port to another. Otherwise there must be a foreign stop in between. For instance, Alaskan cruises usually call at a Canadian port to comply with this rule. Until now.



For decades, major cruise lines have used shady

to keep their costs down. These practices

mostly around ships being

registered in countries like Malta and the Bahamas and thus sailing under those foreign flags

have been criticized, with some labor groups calling the ships, where crew members make mere pennies per hour, “sweatships” for their labor practices.