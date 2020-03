Coronavirus is forcing Florida-based cruise lines to face the consequences of their shady business practices

“We must stand up for all displaced workers (and we will).

But let’s get something straight.

The major cruise lines sail under foreign flags to avoid paying the U.S. corporate tax rate.

And now some want the American taxpayer to bail them out?

Get. Lost.”

The new PortMiami Norwegian Cruise Line Terminal

Carnival new $163 million Terminal 3 at Port Canaveral

lland America’s parent company, Carnival Corporation, which also owns Princess, remains insistent that cruise ships do not have an increased risk when it comes to coronavirus. This, despite the CDC warning that "cruise ships markedly increase the risk and impact of the COVID-19 disease outbreak within the United States."



In an

interview that aired March 22, Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald compared the risks on a cruise ship to those of visiting a place like Central Park claiming that cruise ships have lots of natural social distancing due to their size. He

, "cruise ships are not a source for coronavirus. We have hundreds of cruise ships out there. Very few had cases on them."

Prior to the approval of the multi-trillion-dollar economic stimulus package, there was much talk about how it would assist the cruise industry. Few sectors of the economy have been hit harder, or received more negative coronavirus-related press, than cruise lines.The industry was hoping that after months of negative press, from the horrific weeks-long debacle of the Diamond Princess to cruise nightmare stories continuing to fill social media, some assistance via the stimulus package would bring relief. Few politicians seemed interested in helping out an industry that has made much of successes via tax loopholes and questionable practices.House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries made this abundantly clear when he tweeted As the coronavirus was causing multiple deaths and hundreds of infections on cruise ships, cruise lines kept sailing while pulling out previous tools by dropping prices and encouraging future bookings.In an email obtained by Miami New Times , a senior sales manager at Norwegian Cruise Lines was encouraging salespeople to downright lie, "to help you close your guests that are on the fence."The email stated that these misleading statements are only to be used if a person is worried about coronavirus, noting, "DO NOT USE THESE unless the coronavirus is brought up."The lies included things about coronavirus being unable to survive in warmer climates and that the health crisis will be resolved by spring. The talking points also included reassurances such as, "the only thing you need to worry about for your cruise is, do you have enough sunscreen?"Things don’t look much better at other cruise lines. Even while the largest lockdown in human history is taking place in response to the global pandemic, at least a dozen cruise ships with thousands of passengers remain at sea.Holland America had to evacuate healthy passengers off of the Zaandam onto another ship waiting nearby after multiple deaths and more than 150 fell ill on the Zaandam. Now, the Zaandam is headed to Port Everglades. However, Florida officials have yet to give it clearance to dock here with officials in South Florida worried that allowing hundreds of new patients to disembark there would overwhelm their already strained medical system.Ho