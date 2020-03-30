Coronavirus is forcing Florida-based cruise lines to face the consequences of their shady business practices

“We must stand up for all displaced workers (and we will).

But let’s get something straight.

The major cruise lines sail under foreign flags to avoid paying the U.S. corporate tax rate.

And now some want the American taxpayer to bail them out?

Get. Lost.”

Image via Bermello Ajamil & Partners

The new PortMiami Norwegian Cruise Line Terminal

Image via Port Canaveral

Carnival new $163 million Terminal 3 at Port Canaveral

lland America’s parent company, Carnival Corporation, which also owns Princess, remains insistent that cruise ships do not have an increased risk when it comes to coronavirus. This, despite the CDC warning that "cruise ships markedly increase the risk and impact of the COVID-19 disease outbreak within the United States."



In an

interview that aired March 22, Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald compared the risks on a cruise ship to those of visiting a place like Central Park claiming that cruise ships have lots of natural social distancing due to their size. He

, "cruise ships are not a source for coronavirus. We have hundreds of cruise ships out there. Very few had cases on them."