‘Grim Reaper’ Uhlfelder launches political committee targeting Florida Gov. DeSantis

Santa Rosa Beach attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, who has attracted national media attention during the coronavirus pandemic by dressing as the Grim Reaper to criticize the state’s handling of COVID-19, has set up a political committee to target Gov. Ron DeSantis.
In a news release for the Remove Ron political committee, Uhlfelder called DeSantis a “danger” who wants to run for president.“Since taking office, Gov. Ron DeSantis has failed the people of Florida. Time and again, he has refused to acknowledge or address the most pressing and desperate challenges we face as a state,” says Uhlfelder.
An organizational statement filed at the state Division of Elections said there are no issues “at this time” the committee is supporting or opposing, while a list of people who will be supported is “to be determined.”
Saturday Night Live previewed my upcoming trip around Florida dressed as the Grim Reaper to get people to stay home. Please watch and retweet! pic.twitter.com/2pLyXGszsm— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 27, 2020
