‘Grim Reaper’ Uhlfelder launches political committee targeting Florida Gov. DeSantis

click to enlarge Photo via Daniel Uhlfelder/Twitter

Santa Rosa Beach attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, who has attracted national media attention during the coronavirus pandemic by dressing as the Grim Reaper to criticize the state’s handling of COVID-19, has set up a political committee to target Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a news release for the Remove Ron political committee, Uhlfelder called DeSantis a “danger” who wants to run for president.

Since taking office, Gov. Ron DeSantis has failed the people of Florida. Time and again, he has refused to acknowledge or address the most pressing and desperate challenges we face as a state,

says Uhlfelder.





Now, with over 26,000 Floridians dead as a result of the unchecked spread of COVID-19, DeSantis is getting ready to launch his re-election campaign. The plain and simple truth is that Florida cannot afford another four years of Ron DeSantis. His record of failure does not deserve a second chance — it deserves a principled response. It’s time for new leadership. It’s time for competent governance. It’s time to Remove Ron.”

An organizational statement filed at the state Division of Elections said there are no issues “at this time” the committee is supporting or opposing, while a list of people who will be supported is “to be determined.”