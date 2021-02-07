HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, February 7, 2021

Bloggytown

‘Grim Reaper’ Uhlfelder launches political committee targeting Florida Gov. DeSantis

Posted By on Sun, Feb 7, 2021 at 4:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DANIEL UHLFELDER/TWITTER
  • Photo via Daniel Uhlfelder/Twitter

Santa Rosa Beach attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, who has attracted national media attention during the coronavirus pandemic by dressing as the Grim Reaper to criticize the state’s handling of COVID-19, has set up a political committee to target Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a news release for the Remove Ron political committee, Uhlfelder called DeSantis a “danger” who wants to run for president.

Since taking office, Gov. Ron DeSantis has failed the people of Florida. Time and again, he has refused to acknowledge or address the most pressing and desperate challenges we face as a state, says Uhlfelder.

Now, with over 26,000 Floridians dead as a result of the unchecked spread of COVID-19, DeSantis is getting ready to launch his re-election campaign. The plain and simple truth is that Florida cannot afford another four years of Ron DeSantis. His record of failure does not deserve a second chance — it deserves a principled response. It’s time for new leadership. It’s time for competent governance. It’s time to Remove Ron.”

An organizational statement filed at the state Division of Elections said there are no issues “at this time” the committee is supporting or opposing, while a list of people who will be supported is “to be determined.”


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando Feb. 3-9, 2021
Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2
New Orlando restaurants 2021: All the new food halls, sushi bars, burger joints, pizza places and doughnut shops expected to open this year
There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando record label Circuit Church goes for the hat trick of vintage formats with combo tape/VHS release Read More

  2. Activists deliver thousands of 'past due' $2,000 invoices to Marco Rubio's Orlando office Read More

  3. Winn Dixie will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at Florida locations beginning next week Read More

  4. Sanford's Love Your Shorts Film Festival to be held both in-person and virtually in 2021 Read More

  5. Will's Pub joins forces with Swine and Sons to open Will's new in-house kitchen Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation