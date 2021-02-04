HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Bloggytown

Activists deliver thousands of 'past due' $2,000 invoices to Marco Rubio's Orlando office

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 5:52 PM

click to enlarge Activists deliver thousands of 'past-due' invoices to Sen. Marco Rubio's Orlando office staffers - PHOTO BY SIERRA WILLIAMS
  • Photo by Sierra Williams
  • Activists deliver thousands of 'past-due' invoices to Sen. Marco Rubio's Orlando office staffers
Ten thousand "past due invoices" for COVID relief were delivered to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio's office in downtown Orlando early Thursday afternoon.

These invoices represented constituents across the nation who signed a Change.org petition — also included in the boxes delivered to Rubio's office — for reoccurring $2,000 payments from Congress for pandemic-related economic relief. This petition surpassed 2 million signatures earlier this week.



The invoices were delivered by Erica Wright, a member of Income Movement, a nationwide grassroots organization that advocates for a universal basic income.

"[The invoice] says 'Past Due,'" Wright explained, "and it has the month of March last year all the way to January. Just to cover all the months we've been in this pandemic."

Rubio is just one of 18 senators in 14 cities across the U.S. to receive invoices from Income Movement.

"Doing past-due invoices seemed like a good way to show Congress it was past due on taking action," said Stacey Rutland, founder of Income Movement, in a phone interview with Orlando Weekly on Thursday morning.

"We thought this would be a creative way to show how many months have gone by," Rutland said.

The Change.org petition was created by Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner in Denver who had to close their restaurant and let staff go twice during the ongoing pandemic, said Wright.

"Florida alone has over 154,000 signatures [on the petition]," said Wright. "But, you know, printing costs a lot, so we're gonna give [Rubio] about 10,000." 

Rutland explained that monthly, or at least reoccurring, payments are vital, because people know the stimulus checks are one-time, right now. She said reoccurring payments will give people the ability to plan and budget for the future, instead of constantly playing catch-up.

"I think it's a real shame that Congress has not recognized the real dire effects of the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic," Rutland said. "We don't want people to wait until Congress figures out people need money."
click to enlarge Activists deliver thousands of 'past-due' invoices to Sen. Marco Rubio's Orlando office staffers - SIERRA WILLIAMS
  • Sierra Williams
  • Activists deliver thousands of 'past-due' invoices to Sen. Marco Rubio's Orlando office staffers
The in-person delivery of invoices is just one of three parts of their action, Rutland said. A social media campaign ran concurrently on Thursday using the #makeitmonthly hashtag, so people could deliver their invoices virtually if they couldn't do so in person.

The final part will be a virtual rally held this Friday, Feb. 5. Rutland said several U.S. representatives will be in attendance, including Reps. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota).

Income Movement and Economic Security Project are just two of several organizations that worked with Bonin to coordinate this event, said Rutland, and it is the result of weeks of collaborative effort.

"We're hoping that with the latest legislation that Biden has proposed, this will spark conversation about monthly payments, or at least regular payments," Rutland said.

Sen. Rubio's office did not respond to requests for comment.
click to enlarge Activists deliver thousands of 'past-due' invoices to Sen. Marco Rubio's Orlando office staffers - SIERRA WILLIAMS
  • Sierra Williams
  • Activists deliver thousands of 'past-due' invoices to Sen. Marco Rubio's Orlando office staffers


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando Feb. 3-9, 2021
Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2
New Orlando restaurants 2021: All the new food halls, sushi bars, burger joints, pizza places and doughnut shops expected to open this year
There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Move over, Wawa — Texas chain Buc-ee's is set to open a Central Florida location in March Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says he would resign his seat to defend Donald Trump during impeachment trial if asked Read More

  3. More out-of-state residents have received the COVID vaccine in Florida than in Seminole, Lake, or 13 other counties Read More

  4. Two Orlando eateries place on Yelp’s national list of Black-owned restaurants to watch Read More

  5. Mount Dora Arts Festival returns this weekend for a more scaled-down, safety-conscious event Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation