Mount Dora Arts Festival returns this weekend for a more scaled-down, safety-conscious event

It's not going to look like this in 2021

The massively popular Mount Dora Arts Festival is returning for its 46th year this weekend. The free annual festival — though you really should buy something — will be taking over the historic district of Mount Dora outdoors Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6-7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Expect to see art across all media — from clay to metalwork to photography and everything in between — as well as food trucks and live entertainment.This year's event is going to look a lot different than in previous years. Organizers have pared down the number of exhibiting artists to around 130 to make for a "smaller footprint," and artist booths will be spaced 10 feet apart with physical distancing in mind.Masks are required at this event, and sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the area.