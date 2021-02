SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival returns with a beer garden and classic rock

click to enlarge Photo courtesy SeaWorld

NOT Air Supply

click image Photo courtesy Air Supply/Facebook

Air Supply

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival is returning starting Friday, Feb. 5, and live music is indeed on the menu.Running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through May 9, the event will feature a world of flavors from 26 festival marketplaces offering Caribbean, Mediterranean and vegan fare — among manifold other varieties.A new innovation this year is the Seven Seas Beer Garden, where you can sample craft beers in a physical distanced and limited-capacity setting.And, seemingly against all odds, the popular live concert component of the Seven Seas Fest is making a comeback.Performers confirmed so far are Air Supply — kicking things off on Saturday, Feb. 6 — with confirmation also secured from fellow classic rockers Blue Oyster Cult, as well as country's Chris Janson and contemporary Christian act Jeremy Camp. More musical announcements are on the way.Entry and access to the Seven Seas Food Festival is included with park admission. Masks and temperature screenings are required.