HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The Gist

Walt Disney World moves to update the Jungle Cruise's racist portrayal of indigenous people

Posted By on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 4:48 PM

click image Concept art provided by Disney for the revamped Jungle Cruise - PHOTO COURTESY DISNEY PARKS BLOG
  • Photo courtesy Disney Parks Blog
  • Concept art provided by Disney for the revamped Jungle Cruise
The Jungle Cruise at both Disneyland and Orlando's Walt Disney World will undergo major changes in order to update racist portrayals of African people.

Since opening in 1955 (Disneyland) and 1971 (Walt Disney World), the innocuously titled Jungle Cruise ride included problematic descriptions of indigenous Africans as spear-shaking "savages" — or in Disney-speak "negative depictions of native people" — hidden among the corny skipper jokes, animatronic elephants and tropical greenery.



Finally, Disney is moving to update both rides, most likely this year, according to a post on the company's official Disney Parks Blog

The move to revamp the ride follows Disney's decision to update older, also controversial attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and Splash Mountain

Disney fans on Twitter were, naturally, not holding anything back in their initial responses to these changes..
Twitter outrage or not, these changes to Jungle Cruise are as good as happening.

Carmen Smith, executive of creative development and inclusion strategies at Walt Disney Imagineering, spoke of the importance of updating the ride.

"As Imagineers, it is our responsibility to ensure experiences we create and stories we share reflect the voices and perspectives of the world around us," Smith told Disney Parks Blog. "With Jungle Cruise, we're bringing to life more of what people love — the humor and wit of our incredible skippers, while making needed updates."

Concept art released by Disney has shown updates to the "trapped safari" scene, which originally portrayed a white explorer on top of a tree avoiding a rhino attack, while indigenous safari guides are seen below him in a much more dangerous position.

According to Disney Disney Parks Blog, more updates on the Jungle Cruise revamp and any possible closures will come later this year. 



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 20-26
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney pulled the plug on Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom, and nobody seemed to notice Read More

  2. Stephanie Murphy announces new legislation barring QAnon adherents from holding federal security clearances Read More

  3. American Airlines has too much wine, and they want to deliver it to your house Read More

  4. DeSantis is bummed the Senate flipped because Florida will get aid money that he 'would have voted against' Read More

  5. American Hotel and Lodging Association proposes turning more than 50,000 U.S. hotels into vaccination sites Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation