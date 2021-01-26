Walt Disney World moves to update the Jungle Cruise's racist portrayal of indigenous people

Not digging these changes. I miss the original Pirates of the Caribbean and now y'all butchering the Jungle Cruise? SMH Walt Disney >>>>>>>>>>> Woke Disney.— Mitsu Miller (@MillerMitsu) January 26, 2021
Twitter outrage or not, these changes to Jungle Cruise are as good as happening.
Jungle Cruise is a classic and an iconic attraction so My first reaction was “Dont you touch my Jungle Cruise!”. However this seems like more of an enhancementso I am cautiously optimistic with excitement. Disney did great with Alice and Peter Pan attraction updates in Disneyland— DisneyworldVacationer (@DVacationer) January 25, 2021
