Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The Gist

Disney fans call for Splash Mountain to be re-branded

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 9:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY WALT DISNEY WORLD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Walt Disney World/Facebook

Disney fans online and signers of a recent Change.org petition (currently at over 4,500 signatures) have started an online campaign to convince Walt Disney World to rebrand its Splash Mountain water ride. The petition calls on Disney to to ditch its current Song of the South theme and instead re-imagine Splash Mountain around their more recent and more inclusive film The Princess and the Frog.

For those not up on their Disneyana, the log flume ride and park attraction since 1989 (1992, here in Orlando's Magic Kingdom), is based on the infamous Disney animated/live-action film Song of the South. It's an understatement to say that this 1946 film has not aged well. It's racist in its depiction of Black people. Yes, it is.

And before you start with "internet" this or "snowflake" that, keep in mind that Disney has already decided not to include Song of the South in its Disney+ streaming library and no less than CEO Bob Iger (not, in fact, noted for his crusading for social justice causes) called the film "not appropriate for today's world," according to Deadline.

The petition to re-theme Space Mountain can be found here.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brevard police officer suspended after controversial weekend posts on social media Read More

  2. Eustis will be the future home for the Lighthouse 5, the 'largest drive-in movie theatre in the world' Read More

  3. Universal Orlando has not announced its new Jurassic Park roller coaster, but it's quickly taking shape Read More

  4. SeaWorld Orlando's reopening met with new push by fans to remove board chairman Scott Ross Read More

  5. Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by local Black trans women to be held at Orlando City Hall on Wednesday afternoon Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 10, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation