Disney fans call for Splash Mountain to be re-branded

Disney fans online and signers of a recent Change.org petition (currently at over 4,500 signatures) have started an online campaign to convince Walt Disney World to rebrand its Splash Mountain water ride. The petition calls on Disney to to ditch its current Song of the South theme and instead re-imagine Splash Mountain around their more recent and more inclusive film The Princess and the Frog.

For those not up on their Disneyana, the log flume ride and park attraction since 1989 (1992, here in Orlando's Magic Kingdom), is based on the infamous Disney animated/live-action film Song of the South. It's an understatement to say that this 1946 film has not aged well. It's racist in its depiction of Black people. Yes, it is.

And before you start with "internet" this or "snowflake" that, keep in mind that Disney has already decided not to include Song of the South in its Disney+ streaming library and no less than CEO Bob Iger (not, in fact, noted for his crusading for social justice causes) called the film "not appropriate for today's world," according to Deadline.

The petition to re-theme Space Mountain can be found here.