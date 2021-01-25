Disney pulled the plug on Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom, and nobody seemed to notice

portals combined to make Sorcerers unique, even by today’s theme park standards, says Ledbetter. “When you think of gamification, it's really just providing motivation and incentive to continue an experience. Gamification really came around strong in education and training because they're looking into ways to motivate students to learn and be engaged in the material versus just being bored with the material. Things like badges, or even a virtual patch, people like to achieve those rewards,” explains Ledbetter. “Going back to the theme park, we've seen some similar things to that with rides like Buzz Lightyear or Toy Story Mania…but we've not seen anything to the level of Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom. It's quite interesting how you have all the different cards, and the difficulty can do different things. I mean, it's a complex game to be in a setting like a theme park.”

Game portals, like this one on Main Street, were designed to blend in with their land.

A scene on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

democratization" of guests guiding their own story relies on a handful of actors roaming the land and the video game-like Millennium Falcon attraction. Disney has divorced the collectible aspect from the game experience. In Galaxy’s Edge, any guest can visit Savi's Workshop to hand-build a customized lightsaber, no gameplay needed. The lightsabers have been compared to Universal's wands and they cost roughly twice as much. Even the location of the lightsaber workshop has a hidden in plain sight aesthetic that draws direct comparisons to Universal's Diagon Alley. But the lightsabers offer extremely limited interactivity, even when compared to the wands. Droids that could interact with the land were promised ahead of the opening of Galaxy's Edge but so far that and the other interactive elements of the land haven't been realized in any significant way . There are indications more interactivity will be rolled out at a later date, but these elements remain turned off. For now, the "

The pinnacle of this would debut within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where an interactive mobile game would allow visitors to engage with elements within the land.

Mashable declared the app Disney's "secret weapon for immersion."

The Disney Parks official app now includes themed games, quick bite videos, and other entertainment designed to immerse guests into the parks.

This, he thinks, is why the Potter wands have been so successful despite their limited storytelling abilities.



“Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter using the wands is very effective because it's a separate device that doesn't exist in our world outside of that themed environment," Ledbetter says. “When you look at different levels of immersion, and engagement, and escapism, as you increase the level of theming into the story and try to harmonize a lot of those different themed elements, and as long as they're cohesive, then we feel much more immersed. It's very similar to the simple thing that started with Disneyland. They wanted to create a berm because they wanted to make sure that the outside world didn't enter the park. They wanted to maintain and control the experience. So, the more things you bring from the outside world into that themed world, it starts to lose some of that impressiveness and escapism.”

