Disney's Orlando theme park apps get new video content, and take on Quibi and BuzzFeed in the process

click image Image via Disney

Each "episode" is only a minute or so long, with a small progress bar on the top of the screen.

click image Image via Disney

On-screen masks indicate that the Disney Parks Wild Sights videos were shot this year, though many of the other videos look to mostly use custom cartoon-like graphics and pre-existing b-roll of Disney Parks. Disney Parks Blog used the announcement of the new in-app video series to cross-promote the upcoming Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom television series that’s debuting on Disney+ September 25. The Wild Sights video also closes with a plug for the new Disney+ series. Disney does synergy better anyone, so similar promotions are likely to be seen in the future.

The videos are a mix between the Snapchat like Instagram Stories and Quibi, the mobile forward video streaming service launched by former Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg. Disney was an investor in the short-form streaming app that launched in April.