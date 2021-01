Florida Rep. Sabatini, who says masks don't work, quarantined after a brush with COVID-19

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Rep. Anthony Sabatni/Facebook

Masks off

Donald Trump will go down as the best President since Calvin Coolidge — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) January 19, 2021

The price of freedom? State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican who has served as an attorney in attempts to overturn local mask mandates , is the latest lawmaker to be sidelined by COVID-19.“I came in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID in the last 24hrs so I will not be attending legislative committees this week. Looking forward to getting back to work after a period of quarantine!” Sabatini tweeted on Wednesday.Sabatini added, “Regretfully I had to be absent for the first meeting of the Ways and Means committee today — an extremely important committee this year that has the unique opportunity and moral obligation to reduce taxes for Florida’s working people and small businesses! All taxation is theft.”In November, Sabatini was among the House members who went without a face covering at the legislative organization session . He said to an NSF reporter that day, "The efficacy of masks, in terms of a scientific device to slow or spread the virus is nonexistent. They don't work. More importantly, everybody here was tested. So, it's superfluous to wear a mask. In fact, if you wear a mask after being tested, it's almost anti-scientific. … It's really a silly, circus type of behavior."He's been staying busy in quarantine, though. Thank golly for Twitter!