South Orange Provisions food hall to open in downtown Orlando this year

There's a new food hall coming to downtown Orlando this year. South Orange Provisions will soon(ish) be occupying the ground floor atrium of the old SunTrust building downtown at 200 S. Orange Ave.The upscale 10,000-square-foot food hall will host a planned nine food stalls and feature a shaded park with outdoor seating — and the latter is surely music to the ears of those not wanting to venture indoors at restaurants.There are no confirmed tenants as of this writing.South Orange Provisions' website is currently taking vendor applications, so if you're looking to kick-start your resto concept downtown, have at it South Orange Provisions will join the under-construction Bumby Arcade to take up the baton for food halls downtown, perhaps filling the void left by the closing of Market on Magnolia in November of last year.