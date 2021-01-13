Fan-favorite Filipino fast-food joint Jollibee will open in Orlando near UCF 

OPENINGS: Lu Garden, from the owners behind Chuan Lu Garden on East Colonial Drive, has opened in the old Magic Wok space at 6700 Conroy-Windermere Road. In related news, look for Jollibee, the popular Filipino fast-food joint, to move into Chuan Lu Garden's UCF-area space at 11891 E. Colonial Drive. Chickenjoy!

Orlando Meats has opened in its new home at the Ravaudage complex in Winter Park and, yes, they're serving pizza. Santiago's Bodega will expand into the old Orlando Meats space on Virginia Drive in Ivanhoe Village ... Kyoto Sushi & Grill, the local hibachi chain with five locations in town, will move into the space vacated by Spoleto at 349 N. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park. Look for a spring opening ... Bombay Street Kitchen, from the folks behind Bombay Cafe on South OBT, will open this February just a few yards down the road in the old Abhiruchi Indian Cuisine building.

Foreigner, the 10-seat chef's tasting-only concept from Foreigner Experience's Bruno Fonseca and Jimmy and Johnny Tung of Omei Restaurant Group, will open this spring in Audubon Park at 3124 Corrine Drive ... Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew has opened in Disney Springs; Gideon's Bakehouse has too ... In Oviedo, national chain Teriyaki Madness has opened on East Mitchell Hammock Road. Look for a Windermere location to open soon.

Chicago Dog & Co. will open in the old Little Dairy Manor space on West State Road 436 in Altamonte ... Look for a Sprouts Farmers Market to open in the Colonial Plaza later this year ... Construction on the Bumby Arcade food hall on Church Street will begin next month ... Juan Valdez Café, the Starbucks of Colombia, has opened an outpost in Windermere Village.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com