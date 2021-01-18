HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, January 18, 2021

Universal Studios Orlando expects spring break to span 'multiple weeks' in 2021

Posted By on Mon, Jan 18, 2021 at 9:51 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSAL ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Universal Orlando/Facebook

Last week Universal Studios Orlando announced to its team members that they expect a longer spring break season this year.

Universal employees were told in an announcement on the team member website that their complimentary pass tickets will be blocked out from Saturday, March 13, through Saturday, April 10, to reflect the expected increase in attendance.



Universal told team members in the announcement that this year they "anticipate spring break to span over multiple weeks," and reminded them that their ticket block-out dates are subject to change. As of now, team members would still be able to enter the parks with their Universal IDs.

Universal's Preferred and Premier passholders will be able to attend the parks during that time without any block-outs, according to Universal's website. Power passholders will be blocked out in Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure from March 27-April 10, and Seasonal passholders from all three parks for the same period. We reached out to Universal for comment, but did not hear back before publication.

This announcement comes as coronavirus cases across the United States are rising once again. 

Universal's Volcano Bay is expected to reopen around March 1, and the ticket block-outs will go into effect less than two weeks after it reopens.

Volcano Bay only requires guests to wear facial coverings when entering or exiting the park, entering a store, or purchasing food.


