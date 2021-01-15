Friday, January 15, 2021
Dinosaurs stalk Orlando again in a new exhibit at Leu Gardens
Dinosaur Invasion at Leu Gardens
Leu Gardens will once again host a Dinosaur Invasion Jan. 18 through April 18. Visitors can expect to see more than 20 dinosaurs ranging in size from 14 inches to 33 feet tall, sprawled across the 50-acre garden.
Each dinosaur is designed by Guy Darrough
, a self-taught fossil collector and illustrator who has dedicated over 45 years of his life to these ancient reptiles. He works with sculptors to bring his model designs to 3-D life.
A map will be provided to guide visitors who want to find their favorite dinosaur among the 15 dinosaur stations scattered across the garden. Some stations will include more than one dinosaur.
Entry to the Dinosaur Invasion exhibit — the first since 2017 — will be included with all Leu Gardens general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the Welcome Center ($10 for adults and $5 for children; children under 3 may attend free).
Make sure to bring face masks, as they are mandatory inside all buildings.
